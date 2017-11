November 11, 2017, 6:31 PM | On his first Veterans Day in office, President Trump was in Hanoi, Vietnam where he praised the country at a state dinner, saying it is “one of the greatest miracles of the word.” However, Mr. Trump is making headlines around the world, saying he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s denials of election meddling. Margaret Brennan reports.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.