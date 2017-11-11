Police investigating North Shore rape

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police responded to a rape in the North Shore area around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say they spoke with the victim who said she was sleeping when the assailant forced his way into her home through a window.

According to police, the suspect is described as a White or Hispanic male.

The suspect fled the scene in a unknown direction, police say.

No other description is available.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 423-698-2525. Tips can be left anonymously.

Police say they released this information “so that our community can be alert and aware of the actions which took place this morning.”

Share:

Related Videos

18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – November 11, 2017
Read More»
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga Police Chief says tips were crucial in latest homicide investigation
Read More»
6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Chattanooga Police investigating first deadly shooting since August
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now