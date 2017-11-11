Police investigating North Shore rape

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police responded to a rape in the North Shore area around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say they spoke with the victim who said she was sleeping when the assailant forced his way into her home through a window.

According to police, the suspect is described as a White or Hispanic male.

The suspect fled the scene in a unknown direction, police say.

No other description is available.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 423-698-2525. Tips can be left anonymously.

Police say they released this information “so that our community can be alert and aware of the actions which took place this morning.”