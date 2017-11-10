Weather Update: Thursday Night, November 9, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Lots Of Sunshine, A little On The Chilly Side, & A Nice Weekend !



This Morning: Clear & Chilly, with early morning lows close to freezing in the mountains, & lower 40’s here in the valley.

This Afternoon: Lots of sunshine returning, but still cool & a very breezy North wind at 15 – 20 mph & gusting even higher. Late Day temps will settle into the upper 50’s.

Friday Night: Clear and even colder. Lows will fall into the low to mid 30’s & below freezing in Cherokee & Clay counties.

Saturday: After a cold & frosty start, expect lots of sunshine and dry for Saturday, Veteran’s Day, with highs back in the upper 50’s. More clouds , but as of now Sunday is looking a little drier with temperatures will staying below normal.

Nice for Monday with a slow warming trend by next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the 60’s. Rain is not expected until the end of next week.