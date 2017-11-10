UK panel to rule on whether Uber drivers are employees

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s employment appeals tribunal is set to rule on whether Uber drivers are employees of the ride-hailing service, in a decision with broad implications for the so-called gig economy.

Lead claimants Yaseen Aslam and James Farrer are seeking minimum wage and paid holidays in line with U.K. employment law. Uber says its drivers are independent contractors who would lose the “personal flexibility they value” if the suit is successful.

Uber appealed after a lower tribunal ruled in favor of the drivers. Friday’s ruling will likely be appealed.

The case has implications for more than 100,000 people in Britain’s gig economy, where people work job-to-job with little security and few employment rights. Such employment has surged as smart phones and the Internet cut the link between jobs and the traditional workplace.