TDFN: York Institute at Red Bank

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) — York Institute played at Red Bank on Friday!

Red Bank opened the playoffs last week by holding off Sequatchie County 21-13. And the Lions expected another tough test tonight as they battled York Institute.

The Dragons advanced to the second round after beating Signal Mountain last week 49-21.

Well you know what they say, “what goes around comes around”, and York blew out Signal Mountain last week, so Red Bank repaid the favor this week.

The game ended with a final score of 42-7.

