Tennessee Valley (WDEF) — Watertown played at Tyner on Friday!

At Bob Evans stadium in Chattanooga, Tyner entertained Watertown.

The game ended with a final score of 33-22.

Tyner will host Marion County next week.

Check out these game highlights!

