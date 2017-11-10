TDFN: Troup County at Heritage

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) — Troup County played at Heritage on Friday!
Last year, Heritage claimed the school’s first ever playoff berth. Tonight, they took it a step further.
The Generals hosted the school’s first ever playoff game as they took on Troup County.
Heritage features a stingy defense, but the Tigers can light up the scoreboard. They scored 71 points in one game earlier this season.
The game ended with a final score of 31-0.
Check out these game highlights!
Tune in every Friday night at 11:15 p.m. for Touchdown Friday Night on News 12 Now!
#TDFN