TDFN: Knox Grace at Notre Dame

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) — Knox Grace played at Notre Dame on Friday!

When Notre Dame and Knox Grace collided in the regular season, they combined to score 62-points.

Tonight’s playoff rematch promised to be another offensive shoot-out.

The Rams feature a quarterback with nearly 3-thousand-yards passing, while the Irish feature Vols commit Cameron Wynn, who has over 15-hundred all purpose yards this season.

The game ended with a final score of 32-29.

Check out these game highlights!

Tune in every Friday night at 11:15 p.m. for Touchdown Friday Night on News 12 Now!

#TDFN