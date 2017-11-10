TDFN: Happy Valley at Meigs County

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) — Happy Valley played at Meigs County on Friday!
Number one ranked Meigs County breezed through their opening round playoff match-up last week, beating South Greene 46-7.
But the Tigers offense would likely be tested tonight against Happy Valley.
The Warriors have the top defense in Class 2-A, allowing just over one touchdown a game.
The game ended with a final score of 38-6.
Check out these game highlights!
