TDFN: Chapel Hill at Ridgeland

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) — Chapel Hill played at Ridgeland on Friday!

Ridgeland was certainly one of the most dominant teams in our coverage area this season.

Their offense averaged 47-points a game, and their defense pitched three shut-outs.

The Panthers were hoping their dominance would continue as they opened the playoffs against Chapel Hill.

The game ended with a final score of 63-7.

Check out these game highlights!

