Selfies wax museum Hitler exhibit sparks outrage

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A leading Jewish organization has called for an Indonesian waxworks museum to remove a Nazi exhibit at which visitors take selfies with a Hitler figure standing before an image of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The Los Angeles-based Simon Wiesenthal Center, which campaigns against Holocaust denial and anti-Semitism, said the display is “disgusting” and mocks victims of the Holocaust in which millions were exterminated by Nazi Germany.

Human Rights Watch has condemned the exhibit as “sickening.”

The waxworks and visual effects museum in the city of Yogyakarta has defended the Hitler waxwork as “fun” for teenagers.

