November 10, 2017, 7:32 AM | Three women interviewed by the New York Times claimed comedian Louis C.K. exposed himself and masturbated in front of them. Times culture reporter Melena Ryzik, one of the journalists who broke the story, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the allegations, why the women are speaking out now, and the Times’ “very active” tip line.

