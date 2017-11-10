Louis C.K.'s film will not be released after sex misconduct allegations

NEW YORK — Indie distributor The Orchards says Louis C.K.‘s film “I Love You, Daddy” will not be released, following a report on sexual misconduct by the comedian.

The film was set for release on Nov. 17. The film’s New York premiere was also canceled on Thursday.

The Friday announcement came after The New York Times on Thursday reported that C.K. has masturbated in front of five women comedians and actresses.

C.K. has not responded to the allegations.

The comedian’s rep tells CBS News he will issue a written statement in the coming days.