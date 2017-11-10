Little Debbie scores with #OneGottaGo campaign

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) The Little Debbie Meme Team has scored with their latest social media posts.

On twitter, they simply have posted “One Gotta Go Forever” with pictures of four of their products, the Christmas Tree Cakes, Nutty Buddy, Oatmeal Creme Cakes & Honey Buns.

And the panic is on!

The marketing team tells us they really aren’t phasing out any of the four products.

The local company just wanted to launch a Meme.

And it worked, nationwide.

Facebook pages are launching polls, and morning TV & radio shows debated which treat they could live without.

So here are a few of the passionate posts they’ve seen as a result.

Each treat has their fanatics, but our informal analysis of the feedback indicates that Nutty Buddies seem to be America’s favorites and people could live without their Honey Buns.

But again, expect all four of them to keep rolling off the lines in Collegedale for a long time to come.

