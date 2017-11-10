Little Debbie scores with #OneGottaGo campaign

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) The Little Debbie Meme Team has scored with their latest social media posts.

On twitter, they simply have posted “One Gotta Go Forever” with pictures of four of their products, the Christmas Tree Cakes, Nutty Buddy, Oatmeal Creme Cakes & Honey Buns.

And the panic is on!

The marketing team tells us they really aren’t phasing out any of the four products.

The local company just wanted to launch a Meme.

And it worked, nationwide.

Facebook pages are launching polls, and morning TV & radio shows debated which treat they could live without.

So here are a few of the passionate posts they’ve seen as a result.

You can take the tree, the buns and even the sandwiches, but for God sakes, DONT TAKE THE NUTTY BUDDIES! #OneGottaGo https://t.co/k9NLguDqVy — Brian Allen (@BrianAllenOne) November 10, 2017

I bribe my cousin with a honey bun every tuesday night so I can watch wrestling. don't you dare take away my wrestling! if #onegottago #thenuttybuddycango — Ya Boy From Queens (@itsaHBNYthing) November 10, 2017

@LittleDebbie started a brawl in the office over #OneGottaGo. My vote's for the Xmas Trees #ratchet #gohomexmastrees — Corrin Magditch (@Eidlehands) November 10, 2017

It's like trying to pick a favorite child. Please don't do this to me. Never, never ever give up my #savechristmastreecakes though. #OneGottaGo https://t.co/pd27PGEe4L — Jamie Fox (@jamiefox0909) November 10, 2017

This is easy Christmas Tree Cake should go #OneGottaGo …. besides didn't you know Christian symbolism is basically hate speach according to Berkeley protestors @Bighugh53 — Original CriYolo (@AnthonyLiuzza) November 10, 2017

For the love of all things delicious, not the oatmeal creams!#OneGottaGo #peanutbutter is played out (too many allergies) #debbie pic.twitter.com/1WZIzmrgtg — 🇺🇸Damned N America (@reallysnowflake) November 10, 2017

Each treat has their fanatics, but our informal analysis of the feedback indicates that Nutty Buddies seem to be America’s favorites and people could live without their Honey Buns.

But again, expect all four of them to keep rolling off the lines in Collegedale for a long time to come.