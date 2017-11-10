House fire victim in critical condition

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Chattanooga woman remains in critical condition, after being pulled from her burning home Thursday afternoon.

Officials tell News 12 it happened at a house on Rogers Road near Talley Road in Brainerd, around 2 p.m.

When they arrived, they say they could see flames and heavy smoke coming from the back of the home.

The fire department says the house had metal security doors on the front and back.

Firefighters had to pry the door open to get to the 83-year-old woman, who was passed out inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

0 Comments for this article
