HCDE gives statement on reports of alleged student assault

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF) – A student at Ooltewah High School reported an alleged assault on Thursday.

The Hamilton County Department of Education has released a statement regarding the incident:

“HCDE realizes that our most important job is to provide a safe learning environment for all students. It was reported that a student was assaulted at Ooltewah High School yesterday. The incident was reported to a teacher and the administration immediately investigated the allegation based on district policy and procedure. There appear to have been no physical injuries, but all precautionary measures have been taken and appropriate consequences issued based on district policies.”

