Eminem teams up with Beyoncé for new single

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Eminem performs on August 22, 2013 during a concert at the Stade de France in Saints-Denis, near Paris.

Pierre Andrieu / AFP/Getty Images

Eminem has enlisted Beyoncé for the release of the lead single from “Revival,” his first album in four years.

The 45-year-old Detroit rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, released “Walk on Water” Friday after hinting at the release on social media earlier in the week. He posted a faux prescription that read: “Walk on Water. Take as needed.”

In the Rick Rubin-produced track, Beyoncé sings: “I walk on water, but I ain’t no Jesus. I walk on water. But only when it freezes.”

The song debuted on Eminem’s YouTube account and streaming services.

Eminem’s latest album is scheduled to release on Nov. 17, a day before he performs on “Saturday Night Live.”

Listen to the song in full below:

Eminem – Walk On Water (Audio) ft. Beyoncé by EminemVEVO on YouTube

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Angel Tree cuts the ribbon on a new holiday campaign
Read More»
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
High School Basketball Jamboree Tips at Chattanooga Christian
Read More»
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Bradley Central QB Dylan Standifer Breaks School’s Single Season Passing Record
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now