Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – November 11, 2017

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There’s a lot to do in Chattanooga, and in nearby cities this weekend.

If you’re like Queen Elsa, and the cold doesn’t bother you, she and her sister Anna are performing at the McKenzie Arena this weekend.

They’re in Disney on Ice: Frozen, where you can see ice skating, special effects, and hear “Let It Go,” plus other classic music from the hit Disney movie.

There are shows at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

It’s Veterans Day weekend, and the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera is honoring those who serve by playing a show for them, and you’re invited too.

The best part – it’s free!

The orchestra will play all the patriotic favorites at this annual event.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium.

Beatles fans are in for a real treat Saturday night, when Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band make a one-night stop in Atlanta for a special show.

Expect to see the former legendary Beatle, Ringo Starr, plus Todd Rundgren, Steve Lukather, and other members of the band hit the stage, who’ve been touring together since 2012.

The show starts at 8 p.m.

A Country Christmas is back at Gaylord Opryland for its 34th year in Nashville.

Starting tonight, you can check out the resort’s holiday displays, see Cirque Dreams Holidaze, go snow tubing and more.

Activities are happening now through January 1.