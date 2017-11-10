Donald Sutherland

In a career spanning six decades actor Donald Sutherland has portrayed a wealth of rebels, ruffians and iconoclasts, whose distaste for playing by the rules is searing, and often very funny. So strong is the stamp of a Sutherland rebel that, when he does play a figure of authority, tradition or cloak-and-dagger subterfuge, the audience is forgiven for believing that his tongue – when speaking of order and control – is very much in his cheek. 

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences will present the star of such classic films as “MASH,” “Klute” and “Ordinary People” with an honorary Oscar at its Governors Awards ceremony on November 11, 2017. 

