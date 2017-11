CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – There are some scruffy-looking Chattanooga police officers on the streets these days.

Actually, the officers are taking part in “No Shave November” which is a fund-raising campaign.

Led by Chief David Roddy, “No Shave November” is a nation-wide observance.

The money is donated to a couple of local charities –“Pink Heals Chattanooga” , a cancer charity, and “Law Enforcement United” to help families of law enforcement members who have died in the line of duty.