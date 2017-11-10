Atlanta zoo mourns death of tiger on loan from Mississippi

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta’s zoo is mourning the death of a Sumatran tiger.

Zoo Atlanta says veterinary teams had been monitoring the male tiger named Emerson after noticing signs of decline, including lethargy and lack of appetite.

The zoo says Emerson, who was nearly 11, didn’t respond to veterinary treatment Wednesday evening. The veterinary team performed an emergency diagnostic exam, but he didn’t survive.

Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, with fewer than 400 believed to remain in the wild.

Emerson was born at the Sacramento Zoo in California in November 2006 and was on loan to Zoo Atlanta from the Jackson Zoo in Mississippi. He arrived in Atlanta in May to pair with Chelsea, a 14-year-old female, as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Tiger Species Survival Plan.

