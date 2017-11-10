Angel Tree cuts the ribbon on a new holiday campaign

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Angel Tree program is off and running for the Christmas season.

The Salvation Army held a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon at Hamilton Place Mall.

And our Chip Chapman handled the emcee duties, while doing a live shot for News 12 at Noon.

The campaign began with a large check from Crown Automotive for this season.

This year we have 4729 Angels that need to be adopted.

When you are shopping at Hamilton Place, Bradley Square Mall or Northgate Mall, stop by the angel tree and pick a name.

Then shop for the person profiled on the slip of paper, shop for them and return your gifts to the Angel Tree table.

The Salvation Army of Cleveland will kick off its Christmas Campaign on Thursday, November 16, at Bradley Square Mall.

