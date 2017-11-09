Win a free overnight stay in a life-sized Lego House

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – If you grew up playing with Legos, you’ll want to enter this contest.

You can win a free overnight stay at this life-sized Lego house in Denmark.

It’s filled with 25-million Lego bricks!

This contest is a partnership between Lego and Airbnb.

To enter, you just have to answer one question: “If you had an unlimited supply of lego bricks, what would you build?”

The answers will be judged on originality and creativity.

The winning family will be flown to the Lego house on November 24th, for a personal tour, special meal and other fun events.