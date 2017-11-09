Win a free overnight stay in a life-sized Lego House

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – If you grew up playing with Legos, you’ll want to enter this contest.

You can win a free overnight stay at this life-sized Lego house in Denmark.

It’s filled with 25-million Lego bricks!

This contest is a partnership between Lego and Airbnb.

To enter, you just have to answer one question: “If you had an unlimited supply of lego bricks, what would you build?”

The answers will be judged on originality and creativity.

The winning family will be flown to the Lego house on November 24th, for a personal tour, special meal and other fun events.

Share:

Related Videos

8 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Health Care Bill considered dead after pulled from House vote
Read More»
11 months ago
0 Comments for this article
JOE FRUGAL: Final Fantasy XV for $39; LEGO Star Wars Force Awakens Deluxe Edition for $29 at Amazon
Read More»
60-Year-Old Man is Burned After House Catches Fire
1 year ago
0 Comments for this article
60-Year-Old Man is Burned After House Catches Fire
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now