Weather Update: Thursday Morning, November 9, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Drier & Cooler Weather Moving In !



Expect cloudy and cool weather through the morning with some patchy drizzle possible, but most of that will stay to our South. Morning lows will settle into the upper 40’s.

After some morning clouds this morning, more sunshine and pleasant weather returns for later this afternoon, with highs 60-62.

Clear and chilly Thursday night, with lows falling into the upper 30’s to around 40. Lots of sunshine returns for Friday, but still cool with highs in the upper 50’s to around 60.

After a cold, frosty start, expect some sunshine and dry weather for Saturday, Veteran’s Day, with more clouds and scattered showers moving in for Sunday. Temperatures will stay below normal through the weekend and the beginning of next week with a slow warming trend by next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the 60’s.