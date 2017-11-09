Trump's bodyguard says a Russian offered Trump women and was turned down

Longtime Trump bodyguard Keith Schiller told members of the House Intelligence Committee Thursday that in 2013, while Donald Trump was in Moscow for the Miss Universe Pageant, an offer was made to send five women to Mr. Trump’s hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton, CBS News’ Jeff Pegues confirms, citing a congressional investigator. Mr. Trump was part owner of the pageant at the time.

According to a source, Schiller told the committee he did not take the offer seriously, but he did later mention it to Mr. Trump. NBC News first reported on this aspect of Schiller’s conversation with the intelligence committee.

The congressional interview with Schiller suggests that investigators were talking with him about material in the Russian dossier put together by a former British spy named Christopher Steele.

Steele was hired during the presidential campaign by an American firm called Fusion GPS to conduct opposition research on Donald Trump. The dossier was the product of that work, and its findings — unverified — contended that the Russians had gathered compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump. It was turned over to the FBI, and Mr. Trump was briefed on the material by the intelligence chiefs in the days before his inauguration, in January.

CBS News’ Andres Triay contributed to this report.