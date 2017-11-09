Taylor Swift reacts to CMAs win

Two days before the release of her new album, Taylor Swift already had something to celebrate: her CMA Award for “Better Man” on Wednesday. Swift wrote the song for Little Big Town.

Swift, who couldn’t make it to the CMAs, tweeted a video of herself watching the awards show from New York, where she is in rehearsals for “Saturday Night Live.” The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer looked surprised as presenters at the CMAs announced that the award for song of the year went to “Better Man.” She wrote, “I LOVE YOU @littlebigtown and CMAs.”

At the CMAs, when Little Big Town took the stage, member Karen Fairchild pointed out, “We didn’t write this song … We want to say thanks to Taylor Swift.”

The award was Swift’s first CMA Award since 2013, when she picked up four honors. Swift, who started her career as a country artist, won her first CMA Award in 2007: the Horizon award, which has since been renamed New Artist of the Year. Swift now has a dozen CMA Awards under her belt.

Little Big Town also won vocal group of the year at the CMAs.