Paul Ryan weighs in on tax reform bills, DACA negotiations

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin 

Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday that House and Senate Republicans will work out the differences between their two tax reform plans in conference committee. 

“We’re going to conference,” the Wisconsin Republican told reporters at his weekly press conference. 

“We’re doing this the right way. We’re doing this regular order,” he added. 

Ryan said that Republicans are not pursuing tax reform for political benefit are instead focused on improving people’s lives and getting the economy back on track. 

Asked about negotiations concerning the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Ryan said that a legislative fix to the program should be considered “separately on its own merits.” Democrats have wanted the issue resolved in a year-end government spending package. 

Congress has until March to resolve DACA, Ryan said, adding that there’s no need to enforce even more artificial deadlines within the one that already exists. He said that there are “active discussions” underway among Republicans in the House and Senate about a solution to DACA. 

