McCallie Preparing For “Big” Briarcrest Christian of Memphis in the Playoffs

Chattanooga-(WDEF) McCallie will face Briarcrest Christian of Memphis for the first time since 2010 when the two teams

clash in the playoffs on Friday night.

The Saints feature running back Tyler Badie, who has committed to Memphis.

But it’s the guys blocking for Badie that give McCallie coach Ralph Potter the Memphis Blues.

Said Potter:”Their offensive line is just huge. Bigger than Ensworth. Bigger than MBA. They are just massive. Defensively we don’t really know a lot about them. It’s hard to tell. They haven’t played an offense like ours. so we don’t know how they are going to line up. But hopefully we will be able to figure something out as we go.”