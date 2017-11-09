How to watch Will Ferrell's new comedy “No Activity”

Adam McKay, Will Ferrell and “Funny or Die” are teaming up again to produce “No Activity” on CBS All Access. The comedy cop show, which is based on an Australian show of the same name, is set during a drug cartel bust and follows Tim Meadows and Patrick Brammall as two officers whose boring jobs are turned upside down. Brammall was in the Australian “No Activity” as well.

Ferrell plays a character who is part of a father-and-son criminal team. Other actors on the show include J.K. Simmons, Amy Sedaris, Arturo Castro of “Broad City,” Mackenzie Davis and more. You can watch the NSFW trailer here.

Ferrell and McKay have worked together on movies like “Anchorman,” “Talladega Nights,” “Step Brothers” and “The Other Guys.” Here’s what you need to know to tune into the show.

“No Activity”

Date: Nov. 12, 2017

What is CBS All Access

CBS All Access is available on your mobile device, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox or Windows 10. If you don’t have CBS All Access already, you can watch with a free, one-week trial.

How to sign up for CBS All Access

Signing up is easy. You simply browse the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. The seven-day free trial is available for new customers only.