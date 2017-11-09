House panel to interview Russian-American lobbyist, Sessions



AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House intelligence committee is preparing to interview a Russian-American lobbyist who attended a meeting last year with President Donald Trump’s son as part of its probe into Russian election interference. The panel is also expected to interview Attorney General Jeff Sessions in coming weeks, according to people familiar with the interviews.

The House interview with Rinat Akhmetshin is scheduled for next week, and Sessions is tentatively planned before the end of November. Those disclosing the interviews spoke on condition of anonymity because the meetings are not publicly announced.

Congressional investigators are probing the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr. Akhmetshin has already been interviewed by the Senate intelligence panel.

The interviews come as the House panel has ramped up its schedule in the Russian investigation.