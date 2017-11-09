Hamilton County Department of Education responds to CSAS teacher

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – For the fourth day in a row a CSAS teacher has not showed up to school.

The Hamilton County Department of Education is now responding.

In a statement about teacher John Eaton, the school district says quote “HCDE remains focused on the safety and educational success of each of our students.

We have been working with authorities and the school to ensure our CSAS school community remains safe and our students’ academic needs are met.

Hamilton County Department of Education does not “comment” on personnel matters.”

Eaton was reported missing on Sunday.

Search parties were looking for him earlier this week.

Yesterday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announced the missing person’s case was closed, because Eaton had been seen on surveillance cameras doing routine activites.