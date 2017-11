November 9, 2017, 7:32 AM | Kevin Spacey is being cut out of a major new movie, “All the Money in the World,” as another sexual assault allegation is leveled against him. His scenes will be filmed again by actor Christopher Plummer. The decision came the same day a former Boston TV news anchor accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her son last June. Jericka Duncan reports.

