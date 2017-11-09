Dalton Police charge man in shots fired call for terroristic threats

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police now have the suspect in custody after fleeing the scene of a shots fired call.

Christian Morales, 19, had left the scene before officers arrived, but agreed to return and turn himself in.

PIO Bruce Frazier says he was arrested without incident.

At this time he is charged with two counts of terroristic threats. Further charges are possible.

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Dalton Police Department responded to reports of shots fired and a possible barricaded subject at 1413 Kammi Street Thursday evening.

PIO Bruce Frazier confirms that nobody has been injured.

Early indications are that the incident began as a domestic incident. The suspect apparently became angry during an argument with a girlfriend and reportedly began firing shots with a rifle into walls and also outside the house.

Frazier says nobody was hit, and the girlfriend left the house safely.

Officers responding have set up a perimeter around the house and have closed Needham Drive near the residence.