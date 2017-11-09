Chattanooga Firefighters Pull Woman from Burning Home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Shortly after 2:00 this afternoon, Chattanooga firefighters responded to a house fire at 4005 Rogers Road.

As they responded from their respective stations, they were informed by 911 Communications that someone may still be inside the structure.

Battalion Chief Nate Middlebrooks said a large amount of smoke and flames were visible on the backside of the house when the first firefighters arrived on the scene.

While some firefighters took hand-held hoselines to the back to begin extinguishing the fire, other firefighters made their way to the front door to begin their search for victims.

It didn’t take long for Firefighter Jake Case to find a woman on the floor, right behind the front door. Firefighter Case pulled the woman out of the house and handed her off to other firefighters, who immediately began administering aid, including CPR.

The patient was then transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital, continuing CPR on the way. At the time of this release, no other injuries have been reported.

As additional firefighters arrived on the scene, the firefighters eventually got the blaze under control.

An estimate on the dollar loss was not available, but the fire damage to the house was substantial. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters with Engine 15, Engine 5, Quint 13, Squad 13, Squad 7, Quint 6, BCs 1 &2 (Blue Shift) responded to this fire. Chattanooga police also provided valuable assistance on the scene.

*Photo by Bruce Garner

