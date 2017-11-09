Bradley Central QB Dylan Standifer Breaks School’s Single Season Passing Record

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF) Bradley Central graduated one of the school’s top quarterback last season when Cole Copeland left and went on to quarterback the Chattanooga Mocs this season.

But the Bears didn’t miss a beat under center.

Dylan Standifer took over at quarterback, and he has the Bears in the second round of the state playoffs.

Cole Copeland left Bradley Central owning just about every school passing record after last year. But this year, Dylan Standifer took over and promptly broke Copeland’s record for the most passing yards in one season.

Said Standifer:”I didn’t think I would get Cole’s record. That’s kind of shocking. Yeah going into it, I was confident in myself for the most part.”

Bears coach Damon Floyd is not surprised by Standifer’s production.

Said Floyd:”He understands the offense. He’s a very good athlete. Has a very strong arm. He’s a really good baseball player. He has already actually committed to Lee University for baseball.”

Standifer pitched a baseball like perfect game in the Bears 52-7 win over Walker Valley.

Said Floyd:”I do think Walker Valley he completed every one of his passes that he threw.”

Standifer was 13 for 13 passing for 300 yards.

He takes pride in trying to be efficient.

Said Standifer:”We actually watch film every morning during first period for probably 45 minutes. Then me alone, I go watch it probably 30 or 45 minutes every night, so that’s a big part of it.”

Coach Floyd says Standifer has thrown for over 28-hundred-yards this season with close to 30 touchdowns.

But Standifer understands he’s certainly not a one-man show.

Said Standifer:”I don’t like to do too much. Lameric (Tucker) and all of my receivers, I just go put it in the air, and they go get it. My offensive line, all five of them I think are three year starters now. With that experience, my job is easy.”