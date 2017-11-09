I-75, I-24 split construction project

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Construction on the I-75, I-24 split will soon start moving full speed ahead.

The 70 million dollar project had been at the bottom of a long list of needed projects.

But the IMPROVE Act helped raise money to put the work back on track.

The area is a high accident zone.

But TDOT Spokeswoman Jennifer Flynn says the project should make the interchange much safer.

“When people leave the welcome center, if you’re in the welcome center and you’re leaving and you want to get onto I-24, it’s quite a, an interesting move that you have to make across several lanes of traffic, so this project will eliminate that.”

T-DOT officials say that if everything goes according to plan, they should have a notice to proceed on the project by November of 2018.