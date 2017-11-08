Weather Update: Wednesday Morning, November 8, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Drier and Cooler Weather Moving In!



Lots of clouds and cooler weather through the morning with a spotty shower possible. Lows will fall into the low 50’s, cooler for the mountains.

Lots of clouds and continued cool for Wednesday, with highs only in the upper 50’s. Typically, we hit 66, but today it won’t even be close. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with most of the showers staying to our South with lows in the mid to upper 40’s.

More sunshine and pleasant weather returns for later Thursday and Friday with highs close to 60 and lows in the upper 30’s.

After a cold, frosty start, expect partly cloudy and dry weather for Saturday, Veteran’s Day with more clouds and showers moving in for Sunday. Temperatures will stay below normal through the weekend and the beginning of next week with a slow warming trend by next Tuesday and Wednesday.