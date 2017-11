November 8, 2017, 7:03 AM | President Trump arrived in China after delivering a stern message to North Korea during an address to South Korea’s National Assembly. The North’s regime will be at the top of the president’s agenda with the Chinese president. Mr. Trump planned a surprise helicopter ride to the fortified DMZ border between North and South Korea, but fog spoiled the mission. Major Garrett reports from Beijing.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.