Mocs Basketball Team Will Tip Off New Season as Youngest Team in America

The Mocs basketball team tips off their season on Friday night as they travel to Wyoming.

The game will mark the head coaching debut for Lamont Paris.

But Paris won’t be the only new face on the Mocs bench.

There are no returning starters and just five letter winners are back, which makes the program one of just 14 nationwide with so few returning players.

And in a survey of Division one coaches, the Mocs are the youngest team in America.

Their average age is just over nineteen.

But UTC does not plan to use youth as an excuse.

Said forward Makinde London:”It’s a fact. That’s all it is. At the end of the day, the scoreboard is a fact, and everybody has to lace their shoes up the same way. Nobody is a guy because they are a year or two older.”

Said Paris:”It puts things in perspective more for us as coaches in that we are teachers, but we have to really make a concerted effort to teach even more and be even more patient.”