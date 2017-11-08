Mike and Karen Pence visit Texas after deadly church shooting – live updates

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence are traveling to Sutherland Springs, Texas on Wednesday to visit with law enforcement officials and families of those impacted by the deadly mass shooting at a Baptist church on Sunday.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the mass shooting that left at least 26 people dead and 20 others wounded after a gunman opened fire inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Investigators believe the shooting suspect, Devin Patrick Kelley, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff in Sutherland Springs told CBS News.

While in Texas, Pence will receive a briefing with local law enforcement, meet with shooting victims who are recuperating and give remarks at a prayer vigil for victims and their families later Wednesday evening.

Pence had announced he would be visiting the area on Twitter earlier this week , saying he and his wife Karen would meet with “families of the fallen, injured & law enforcement.” He added, “We are with you Texas.”

Follow along for live updates of the visit below:

