Keith Urban records song inspired by Harvey Weinstein

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The widening sexual harassment scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein has inspired a new song called “Female,” which Keith Urban will debut at the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday.

Urban says as a father and a husband, the topic struck him, especially since he is in a house with all girls. He added: “This song speaks to me on a lot of levels.”

BMI country songwriter of the year Ross Copperman says he wrote the song and recorded it with Urban because they wanted to do something about the issue. He says: “One thing we can do is write songs.”

