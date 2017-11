November 8, 2017, 8:15 AM | President Trump wants China’s president to help crackdown on North Korea’s nuclear weapons program by cutting down trade with the regime. Nearly all of China’s trade with the hermit kingdom flows through the Chinese city of Dandong, just a half mile away across a river. Ben Tracy went to Dandong to see if China is making good on its promises to follow recent U.N. sanctions.

