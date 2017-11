November 8, 2017, 8:42 AM | Rock group Imagine Dragons has just announced they will headline a concert near the Las Vegas Strip to benefit victims of the city’s mass shooting. The Las Vegas residents’ song “Believer” illustrates a deep personal struggle with depression by frontman Dan Reynolds. Lee Cowan met them on tour and learned about the struggles of life for a band that’s one of the most successful on the planet.

