Heritage Pitcher Cole Wilcox Signs With Georgia

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF) Heritage pitcher Cole Wilcox is one of the top high school baseball players in the country, and he plans to take his talents next year to the University of Georgia.

Wilcox wore UGA pants and a Georgia bow tie to his signing this afternoon.

The hard throwing right-hander was 12-3 last season for the Generals.

Besides high school ball, Wilcox was invited to an All-American game last summer at Wrigley Field.

And he also played on the USA Baseball under 18 team that won a World Cup title.

Now Wilcox gets to live another dream of playing for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Said Wilcox:”I committed the summer before my sophomore year. Yeah, it was the first offer that I got, and I didn’t wait for anymore. It was kind of like that was it. That’s what I wanted to do. They just like that I’m big and physical and my competitiveness.”

Reporter:”What’s the highest you’ve hit on the radar gun?”

Said Wilcox:”97.”

Reporter:”What do you average throwing?”

Said Wilcox::”Probably 93 or 94.”