Hamilton Heights Guard Jazmine Massengill Signs With Lady Vols

Chattanooga-(WDEF) At Hamilton Heights, six-foot guard Jazmine Massengill signed with the Lady Vols.

Massengill has scored just under a thousand points in her three seasons with the Hawks, and she also has nearly 200 career steals.

Massengill is listed as the 26th best prospect in the nation according to ESPN.

Said Massengill:”It means a lot. It’s really a dream come true. I always wanted to be a Lady Vol. It’s happening.”

Reporter:”Was it a pretty easy decision to go to Tennessee?”

Said Massengill:”No it wasn’t. It was pretty hard, but I kept going to the school. It felt like home so I thought I knew I wanted to go there. It was easy after that.”