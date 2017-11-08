Hamilton County commissioners listen to school facility plan presentation

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Schools Superintendent presented the school board’s $125 million facility plan to commissioners Wednesday morning.

Changes are in the works for several Hamilton County schools including CSLA, Tyner, and Harrison. Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson explained the school board’s facility plan to commissioners.

“As you all know we have significant deferred maintenance and growth needs. We have got growth really across the County,” Dr. Johnson said.

As part of the plan, Harrison Elementary, which is nearly 80 years old and doesn’t have a gym, will get a new building. CSLA will move into a renovated Tyner Middle. Tyner Middle will move in with Tyner High, and that building would be renovated.

“It has been well documented that we have some buildings that have been underutilized and so we started to look at what we could do across the system to really address that underutilization,” Dr. Johnson said.

Commissioners say they think the plan was well thought out.

“I appreciate the partnership with the department of education because I thought it was very important that we all came together to come up with a proactive plan, rather than a reactive plan and I think that is what this is,” Commissioner Sabrena Turner-Smedley said.

“I also applaud you Mr. Johnson because of this new life that you have brought to our school system,” Commissioner Joe Graham said.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger says there was a lot of community input before a plan was formed. He realizes, not everybody will be satisfied.

“Are there some disappointments because again there was $250 million on that list, sure there are some people who are going to be disappointed,” County Mayor Coppinger said.

The goal is for the construction process to start in December with an end date of August 2020 for many of the schools.

Commissioners will vote on the plan next week.