Google To Show Wait Times At Local Restaurants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Diners will soon have a new tool to balance hunger and patience when Google adds a new feature to help dodge long wait times at popular New York restaurants.

Millions of people already use the search engine to find reviews before going out to eat and peak business times, and now many listings will also add live wait times.

Users can tap on any of the hour bars to see an estimated wait for that period, and scrolling left and right will show a summary of that day’s total waiting times.

Google says millions of restaurants will be participating at launch. The instant insight into wait times is part of a growing trend since Yelp and Nowait partnered earlier this year to deliver similar information.

FoodAndWine.com is also reporting Google will add similar functionality for wait times at grocery stores to help avoid the most congested supermarkets when picking up turkey and stuffing.