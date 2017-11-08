CMA Awards 2017 complete list of winners

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley returned to co-host the 51st annual CMA Awards for the 10th year in a row from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday. The show celebrates country’s best musicians and is one of the genre’s biggest nights of the years.

Here are the artists who took home trophies at this year’s CMA Awards.

Single of the year: “Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban

Song of the year: “Better Man,” written by Taylor Swift and performed by Little Big Town

New artist of the year: Jon Pardi

Album of the year: “From a Room, Volume One” by Chris Stapleton

Vocal duo of the year: Brothers Osborne

Musician of the year: Mac McAnally