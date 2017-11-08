Cleveland Police make arrest in Goodwill robbery

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police charge a suspect with the robbery of the Cleveland Goodwill store on Grove Avenue.

It happened around 7:21 PM.

Witnesses told officers that the robber fled on foot toward the Village Green.

They found a suspect matching the description near AMO Recovery.

Officers found clothing from the store dumped in the area.

And they spotted a Goodwill bag with shoes and missing money from the store.

Officers say 42 year old William Earl Ball III confessed to the holdup.

He has been charged with Aggravated Robbery.