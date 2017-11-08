Cleveland Police make arrest in Goodwill robbery

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags:

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police charge a suspect with the robbery of the Cleveland Goodwill store on Grove Avenue.

It happened around 7:21 PM.

Witnesses told officers that the robber fled on foot toward the Village Green.

They found a suspect matching the description near AMO Recovery.

Officers found clothing from the store dumped in the area.

And they spotted a Goodwill bag with shoes and missing money from the store.

Officers say 42 year old William Earl Ball III confessed to the holdup.

He has been charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Share:

Related Videos

3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Amber Alert Cancelled, Missing Cleveland Girl Found
Read More»
8 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Facebook tips lead to arrests in Cleveland storage unit thefts
Read More»
11 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Cleveland’s dancing bell ringing cop gets viral video love
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now