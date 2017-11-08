Boulder causes Ocoee River flume geyser

POLK COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – TVA has posted a photo of the boulder that crashed into the Ocoee River flume and caused a major leak.

The damage caused multiple leaks that sent torrents of water down the side of the mountain back into the river.

But TVA reports no one was hurt, or damage property.

The flume diverts water from a dam, carries along the ridge over the river down to the power house, and then dumps the water straight down the mountain into turbines to generate electricity.

TVA workers are now assessing the damage.

When the flume is full, the River is much lower.

But for awhile, Highway 64 travelers could see dramatic waterfalls from the flume to the River.

Here is how it looked to Barry Semak this morning.